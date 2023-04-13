Sudan’s military warns of conflict after rival force deploys

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s military has warned about potential clashes with the country’s powerful paramilitary force which it said deployed troops in the capital and other cities. The military said Thursday that the build-up of the Rapid Support Force in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country has come without “approval or coordination” with the armed forces’ leadership. It said the RSF measures “have stirred up panic and fear among people, exacerbated security risks and increased tensions between regular forces.” The RSF said its deployment across the country aims at “achieving security and stability and fighting human trafficking and illegal migration.” Tensions between the two sides have escalated in recent months over the integration of the RSF into the military.

