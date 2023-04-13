Suspect extradited from Pakistan over 2005 UK police slaying

LONDON (AP) — A 74-year-old man extradited from Pakistan has appeared in a London court to face a murder charge in the death of a police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a bank robbery almost two decades ago. Piran Ditta Khan appeared briefly in a London court on Thursday. He is charged with killing Constable Sharon Beshenivsky, who was gunned down outside a travel agency in the northern England city of Bradford on Nov. 18, 2005. Another constable was seriously injured. Beshenivsky’s slaying shocked Britain, where most police officers do not carry guns. Khan is alleged to have fled the U.K. after the shooting. He was arrested in Pakistan in 2020 on a British warrant.

