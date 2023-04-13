Taliban share rare audio message from supreme leader

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s supreme leader says Afghanistan will be ruined without justice, in a rare audio message shared on social media. Hibatullah Akhundzada, an Islamic scholar, almost never appears in public and hardly ever leaves the Taliban heartland in southern Kandahar province. Only one known photo of him, years old, exists. In Akhundzada’s message, shared by the Taliban’s main spokesman on Wednesday, he said justice is an instrument for the government’s survival and without it Afghanistan is ruined. The spokesman provided no details about the message and wasn’t immediately available to answer questions about the clip.

