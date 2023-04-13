Trump lawyers push for rape trial delay, citing revelation
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers say new revelations that a major contributor to Democrats helped finance a lawsuit accusing him of rape is fresh reason to delay this month’s trial for a month. The request Thursday by attorney Alina Habba is the second time this week that a Trump lawyer has asked to delay the April 25 trial resulting from a lawsuit by columnist E. Jean Carroll. She says Trump raped her in 1996 in a Manhattan department store dressing room. Trump has denied it happened and has accused Carroll and her lawyer of being politically driven. Carroll’s lawyer says Trump is just trying to avoid trial.