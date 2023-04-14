Airport looks to open as South Florida floods slowly recede

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Drivers are being urged to use caution when navigating the streets of Fort Lauderdale after days of unrelenting rain left roads underwater and forced the closure of one of South Florida’s largest airports. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport officials plan final inspections Friday to assess the readiness of the airfields. The airport shut down Wednesday evening as a storm system dumped more than 2 feet of rain. It stranded passengers and resulted in more than 650 canceled flights. Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher says “nature has been unkind to us.” He advises travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

By FREIDA FRISARO, DANIEL KOZIN and TERRY SPENCER Associated Press

