Chief: Flames out, but Indiana plastic fire still smoldering

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana fire chief says that firefighters have doused the flames at a major industrial blaze in Indiana fueled by tons of scrap plastics but that crews continue trying to extinguish hot spots. An evacuation order for people living nearby remains in place Friday. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow tweeted that Fire Chief Tim Brown had informed him the fire was fully extinguished. But Brown says that’s not the case. He says it may be weeks before the fire is considered fully extinguished. As of Friday morning, smoldering continues in within the vast amount of plastic materials stored at the site.

