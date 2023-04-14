Bird flu: Scientists find mutations, say threat is still low

NEW YORK (AP) — A man in Chile is infected with a bird flu that has concerning mutations, but the threat to people from the virus remains low. That’s according to U.S. health officials. It appears the mutations are only in the one hospitalized patient, and may have developed in him after he got sick. There’s no evidence that the mutated virus spread to other people, mixed with other flu viruses or developed the ability to fight off medicines or evade vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discussed the investigation Friday.

