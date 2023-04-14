Bridge collapse in Kashmir kills girl, injures at least 70

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir say an overcrowded footbridge collapsed into a rocky river, injuring at least 70 people and killing a 10-year-old girl. A civil administrator said the low metal bridge was thronged with more than 100 people celebrating a festival Friday. Its maximum capacity was around three dozen. The girl died after being taken to a hospital, and at least seven people were in critical condition. Shoddy construction and over-loading are often to blame for bridge and building collapses in India. At least 132 people were killed in October when a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western state of Gujarat.

