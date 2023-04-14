Cedric the Entertainer enjoying life in his ‘Neighborhood’

NEW YORK (AP) — Cedric the Entertainer says part of the success of “The Neighborhood” is that it tackles sensitive topics in a fun, lighthearted way. Now in its fifth season, the sitcom celebrated its 100th episode with week with an episode the comedian directed. He says directing was the natural progression in his show responsibilities, and he see himself eventually stepping behind the camera more often and directing younger talent. The former Emmys host, who’s currently on the 23-city “Straight Jokes No Chaser” tour, says that hit stand-up shows like the legendary “Def Comedy Jam,” which helped propel Black comedy stars, might not be able to exist today.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.