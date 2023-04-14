Cedric the Entertainer enjoying life in his ‘Neighborhood’
By GARY GERARD HAMILTON
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Cedric the Entertainer says part of the success of “The Neighborhood” is that it tackles sensitive topics in a fun, lighthearted way. Now in its fifth season, the sitcom celebrated its 100th episode with week with an episode the comedian directed. He says directing was the natural progression in his show responsibilities, and he see himself eventually stepping behind the camera more often and directing younger talent. The former Emmys host, who’s currently on the 23-city “Straight Jokes No Chaser” tour, says that hit stand-up shows like the legendary “Def Comedy Jam,” which helped propel Black comedy stars, might not be able to exist today.