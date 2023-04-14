Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged in parking lot shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cellphone. Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cellphone that had been stolen from him earlier that day. However, a probable cause statement by Tacoma police did not indicate Kemp was shot at. Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

