Jessica Chastain returns to theater with ‘A Doll’s House’

New York (AP) — Jessica Chastain counts her performance as Nora in the current Broadway revival of “A Doll’s House” to be one of the “hardest things” she has ever done. Coming from the actor who played Tammy Faye Bakker and Tammy Wynette, that’s saying a lot. The Oscar-winning actor is currently appearing in a limited run of the groundbreaking 1879 Henrik Ibsen play that was controversial for its time because it challenged the sacredness of marriage, gender roles, and women’s rights. Chastain says the subject was a worthy reason to return to the stage because it still resonates today with conversations about representation and authenticity.

