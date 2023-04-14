Pence: Candidates must run ‘as Republicans’ to win in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is ramping up his criticism of fellow Republicans, trying to paint his would-be rivals as straying from party principles as he inches closer to an expected presidential run. Pence was speaking at a Republican National Committee donor summit in Nashville Friday night. In the speech, Pence planned to criticize former President Donald Trump and others, arguing the party will be better served by candidates who espouse more traditional views. That’s according to excerpts shared by aides ahead of his remarks.

