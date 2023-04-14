Some UK nurses end strikes but others vow more walkouts

LONDON (AP) — A British nursing union has rejected a pay offer from the government, dashing hopes of a quick end to a months-long wave of public-sector strikes that has disrupted schools, hospitals and services. The Royal College of Nursing said 54% of its members voted to reject the offer of a lump sum payment for 2022-23 and a 5% raise this year. It said nurses will strike for 48 hours starting April 30. Another major health union, Unison, voted to accept the deal. Workers are demanding pay raises to keep pace with soaring inflation, which stood at 10.4% in February.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.