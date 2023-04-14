Trump reports little income from Truth Social, $1M from NFTs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he’s not making much money from his social media network but estimates it is worth between $5 million and $25 million. That’s according to his personal financial disclosure form filed Friday. The report is the first glimpse into Trump’s finances since he left the White House and launched several new business ventures. Trump says he made less than $201 from his social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group. He also reported he made between $100,000 and $1 million for a series of digital trading cards he released in December that portrayed him in a series of cartoon-like images, including an astronaut, a cowboy and a superhero.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.