Wisconsin man gets life in prison for wife’s 1998 slaying

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted for a second time of killing his wife with antifreeze and by suffocation in 1998 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. A Kenosha County judge sentenced 63-year-old Mark Jensen on Friday. A jury convicted him in February of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his wife, Julie Jensen. Prosecutors alleged he poisoned her with antifreeze, drugged her with a sleeping medication and then suffocated her to death. Jensen has maintained his innocence. He was first convicted in 2008 in his wife’s slaying. But a judge vacated that conviction after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled he deserved a new trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.