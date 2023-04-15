California man wore armor in hostage killing, report says

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A report says a suspect was wearing a body-armor vest last week when he took two hostages in a public park, killing one, wounding the other and opening fire at officers. Roseville police and Placer County prosecutors say California Highway Patrol officers approached Eric Abril on April 6 near Mahany Park in Roseville, northeast of Sacramento, but the confrontation turned violent and Abril took the married couple hostage. The Sacramento Bee reports that prosecutors say Abril was wearing body armor at the time. He was wanted for questioning in connection with a freeway shooting. Abril is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

