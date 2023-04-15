Diplomats gather in Japan at ‘historic turning point’

KARUIZAWA, Japan (AP) — Top diplomats from Europe and North America are arriving in the hot spring resort town of Karuizawa, Japan, to discuss the world’s most intractable crises, including ways to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, confront China’s aggression toward Taiwan and lure North Korea back to nuclear disarmament talks. They will dive right in, with a private working dinner Sunday spotlighting China and North Korea. But even before the Group of Seven foreign ministers’ talks began, outside events threatened to overshadow the diplomacy, including questions about U.S. intelligence leaks that cast doubt over crucial alliances, and security worries after someone threw an explosive device at the Japanese leader during a campaign event.

