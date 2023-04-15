Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 7:35 PM

G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon

KIFI

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations have vowed to work to hasten the shift toward cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants. The G-7 officials issued a communique laying out their commitments after talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo. The 36-page document was prepared in advance of a G-7 summit in May. Japan won endorsements from fellow G-7 countries for its own national strategy emphasizing so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear energy to help ensure its energy security.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content