Italy’s Meloni acknowledges ‘anomalies’ in Russian escape

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is acknowledging “anomalies” in the handling of a Russian businessman who escaped from house arrest in Italy to avoid extradition to the United States. Meloni termed the case of Artyom Uss “grave” and vowed to get to the bottom of it when she returned to Rome. Uss is the 40-year-old son of a Russian regional governor. He was detained in October 2022 at Milan Malpensa Airport on a U.S. warrant accusing him of violating sanctions. A Milan appeals court later said he could move from jail to house arrest and outfitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet. He escaped from Italy on March 22 and surfaced in Russia earlier this month.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.