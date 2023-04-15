Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is urging Americans to take action during “a critical point in our nation’s history” as thousands of people protested new limits to abortion rights in demonstrations across the country. The nationwide rallies come after the U.S. Supreme Court intervened Friday to delay rule changes that would have limited the way the abortion drug mifepristone could be used and dispensed, to give itself more time to review the matter more thoroughly. Harris made a surprise stop at a rally in Los Angeles on Saturday where she called the latest upheaval over abortion rights a further incursion by conservatives into myriad “fundamental rights.”

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

