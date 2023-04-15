Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 5:27 PM

Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules

KIFI

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is urging Americans to take action during “a critical point in our nation’s history” as thousands of people protested new limits to abortion rights in demonstrations across the country. The nationwide rallies come after the U.S. Supreme Court intervened Friday to delay rule changes that would have limited the way the abortion drug mifepristone could be used and dispensed, to give itself more time to review the matter more thoroughly. Harris made a surprise stop at a rally in Los Angeles on Saturday where she called the latest upheaval over abortion rights a further incursion by conservatives into myriad “fundamental rights.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content