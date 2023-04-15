Spanish industry kicks off EU green hydrogen race

PUERTOLLANO, Spain (AP) — Spain wants to use its plentiful sunshine and wind to be a world leader in the production of “green” hydrogen created exclusively from renewable energy. As the price of solar power continues to fall, the country is betting it can rapidly build a new supply chain for sectors of the economy that require hydrogen for industrial processes, and which have been harder to wean off fossil fuels. Critics of Spain’s ambitions warn there is not enough renewable energy capacity to replace natural gas and coal in the making of petrochemicals, steel and agricultural products. But others are relying on the country’s vision to implant themselves in the nascent green hydrogen economy.

