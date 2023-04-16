Iran: Jail terms for those behind downing of Ukraine flight

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s state media says a court has sentenced an air defense commander allegedly responsible for the deadly downing of a passenger plane amid Iran-U.S. tensions several years ago. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight in January 2020 killing all 176 people on board. Iran’s official judiciary news outlet said on Sunday the Guards commander who officials purport ordered the strike was sentenced to 13 years in prison. Mizan said the commander did not follow protocols in the moments leading up to the shooting down of the plane. The court also sentenced nine other officials allegedly involved in the incident. The hearing sessions have faced international criticism since starting in 2021.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.