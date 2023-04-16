US, allies conduct more drills in face of N. Korean threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States, South Korea and Japan will conduct a joint missile defense exercise in waters near the Korean Peninsula as they further expand military training to counter the growing threats of North Korea’s nuclear-capable missiles. The South Korean navy said the naval exercise Monday involves an Aegis destroyer from each country. The United States and South Korea will also launch separate aerial drills involving some 110 warplanes. The exercises may trigger a belligerent response from North Korea. Pyongyang condemns U.S. military drills with its Asian allies as invasion rehearsals while using those drills as a pretext to accelerate its own weapons development, creating a cycle of tit-for-tat that has raised tensions.

