Airbus, Air France face verdict over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

PARIS (AP) — A French court is ruling Monday on whether Airbus and Air France are guilty of manslaughter over the 2009 crash of Flight 447 en route from Rio to Paris. The accident killed 228 people and led to lasting changes in aircraft safety measures. Acquittal is likely, in what would be a devastating defeat for victims’ families who fought for 13 years to see the case reach court. The two-month trial left families wracked with anger and disappointment. Even prosecutors laid the responsibility primarily with the pilots, who died in the crash. Airbus and Air France face potential fines of up to 225,000 euros ($219,000) each if convicted.

