Ben & Jerry’s workers announce plan to unionize in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — About 40 workers at the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop in the Vermont city where the company was founded have announced that they plan to form a union. The so-called scoopers at the Burlington, Vt., shop said they have formed an organizing committee and petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for an election. They said they have the support of the upstate New York & Vermont chapter of Workers United, the union that started the Starbucks unionization campaign in Buffalo, New York. Ben & Jerry’s is now owned by consumer goods giant Unilever and did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

