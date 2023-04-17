Defendant charged with kidnapping mother, child testifies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The 45-year-old man on trial for kidnapping a woman and her 4-year-old son in early 2019 acknowledged in court that he stole two vehicles. But he denies he kidnapped the woman or her son. Everett Simpson, who is representing himself in the federal court trial, testified in court on Monday. Simpson is facing two counts of kidnapping and two counts of interstate car theft. Prosecutors say Simpson left a Vermont drug abuse treatment center on Jan. 4, 2019, stole a vehicle, and traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire, where he is accused of pushing the woman and child into their car and then driving them to Vermont. Closing arguments are expected Tuesday. He faces separate state charges.

