Dutch intel agency paints grim picture of multiple threats

ZOETERMEER, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch national intelligence agency has painted a grim picture of a growing number of internal and external threats to the rule of law in the Netherlands compounded by Russia’s war in Ukraine, international cyber attacks and espionage. In its annual report, the General Intelligence and Security Service on Monday called China “the biggest threat to the Netherlands’ economic security.” The agency’s director-general says that China is targeting the Netherlands as an innovative country that develops new technology. He says that “every day they try to steal that from the Netherlands.”

