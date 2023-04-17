Explosive targeting Japan PM renews worries of homemade arms

Japanese police say they have confiscated metal tubes, tools and possible gunpowder from the home of a man suspected of throwing what was believed to be a homemade pipe bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a campaign event. Kishida was evacuated unharmed, but experts say the attack could have been fatal if the bomb was more powerful. The explosive is rekindling concerns in Japan about the threat of easy-to-make weapons. Experts say homemade bombs and guns can be easily made from legally available ingredients and the primary defense is reinforcing protection against them.

