Families displaced from California neighborhood seek $2B

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Black and Latino Californians who were displaced from a neighborhood in Palm Springs are seeking $2.3 billion in compensation from the city. They allege the city pushed them out by hiring contractors to destroy homes in an area that was tight-knit and full of diversity. The area is in the heart of downtown. The effort comes as reparations efforts are underway elsewhere in the state and across the country. It follows a successful push for land to be returned to a Black family whose ancestors owned a beachfront property in Los Angeles County before it was seized by the government.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN and DAMIAN DOVARGANES Associated Press/Report for America

