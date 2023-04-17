Gallego raises more money than Sinema in Arizona Senate race

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reported raising just over $2 million in her first full fundraising quarter since leaving the Democratic Party. That was a smaller haul than the $3.7 million raised by Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is hoping to win her seat. Sinema has not said whether she will seek a second term. She still had a formidable $10 million in her bank account at the end of March, including money she’s raised in the four years since her last campaign. Gallego had $2.7 million at the end of the quarter. Sinema’s fundraising activities are being closely watched for signs of whether she plans to run again.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.