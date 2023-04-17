Inquiry continues in Alabama shooting that killed 4, hurt 28

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials are identifying the four people who were killed in a weekend shooting at a teenager’s birthday party that also injured 28. Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox identified the victims Monday as 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 18-year-old Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith. The Saturday night shooting took place at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville. It’s not clear how many of the 28 injured were shot.

By KIM CHANDLER and JEFF AMY Associated Press

