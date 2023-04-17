Israel president urges unity on Holocaust Remembrance Day

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president appealed for national unity as the country marked the beginning of Holocaust Remembrance Day after months of mass protests that have roiled the nation. Yom Hashoah, the solemn day Israel observes as a memorial for the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its allies in the Holocaust, began Monday evening. Isaac Herzog called on participants in the more than three months of weekly protests against the government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary to leave Holocaust Remembrance Day, and the upcoming Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays, “above all dispute.”

