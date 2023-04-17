LA mayor wants $1.3B for homeless crisis, hotels for housing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is recommending the city spend what she called a record $1.3 billion next year to get homeless people into housing. The former Democratic congresswoman was elected in November after promising to take on the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis that has seen tent encampments spread into virtually every neighborhood. She says the funding could be used in part to buy hotels that could be converted to housing. Meanwhile, the city is combing through its properties to identify those that could be used for sheltering homeless people. Bass’ proposed budget also will include funds for substance abuse treatment beds. LA has over 40,000 homeless people.

