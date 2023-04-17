Maine railway reopens 2 days after derailment and fire

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — Officials say a rail line where three locomotives and six train cars derailed over the weekend has reopened after track repairs. Canadian Pacific Kansas City says safety inspections were completed by late Monday morning, two days after the derailment and fire sent three workers to the hospital for evaluation. Tragedy was averted because two of the derailed cars that were carrying flammable liquids did not spill their loads or ignite. Canadian Pacific Kansas City is leading cleanup, salvage and repair, working with state agencies and local fire and rescue. The derailment happened about 15 miles east of Jackman, Maine.

