NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner

HEBRON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old woman on her way to a friend’s house in upstate New York was driven to the wrong address and quickly shot to death by the homeowner. Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said Monday that 65-year-old Kevin Monahan was arrested on a second-degree murder charge for Saturday night’s fatal shooting of Kaylin Gillis. Murphy says Gillis was in a car with three other people when the group mistakenly drove up to Monahan’s house. He says Monahan came out and fired two shots. Gillis was hit by gunfire and later pronounced dead. It’s not clear whether Monahan has an attorney who can speak for him.

