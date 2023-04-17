Oklahoma officials accused of talk of killing journalists

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for the resignations of four officials in southeast Oklahoma after a newspaper’s audio recording apparently captured some of them talking of knowing hit men and complaining about two of the paper’s journalists. Gov. Kevin Stitt said Sunday that he’s seeking the resignations of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and three others. The McCurtain Gazette-News released parts of an audio recording in which some of the four appeared to talk of hiring hit men in complaining about the two journalists. Jennings also apparently discussed frustration with Black people. None of the four returned phone calls from The Associated Press on Monday seeking comment.

