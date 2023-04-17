Police shooting of Jayland Walker might face more scrutiny

The deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, by eight officers last summer sparked protests in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and led to calls for a federal investigation. His family called it a brutal and senseless shooting, but a police union official said the officers thought there was an immediate threat and that their actions were in line with their training. Police body camera footage shows Walker wearing a ski mask, jumping out of his car and running into a parking lot. Officers chased Walker before they fired from multiple directions in a burst of shots. Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday that a grand jury had declined to indict the officers.

