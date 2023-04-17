Rail CEO to testify in Ohio Senate about fiery derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel on Tuesday, more than two months after a fiery train derailment rocked the village of East Palestine. CEO Alan Shaw has promised millions of dollars to help the Ohio-Pennsylvania border community recover. The company is facing lawsuits, including one from Ohio’s attorney general over environmental cleanup costs. No one was hurt in the Feb. 3 derailment, but half of the nearly 5,000 East Palestine residents were evacuated for days. Many say they are suffering from health problems because of an intentional toxic chemical release, which was conducted to prevent uncontrolled explosions after the derailment.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

