Russia’s Lavrov thanks ‘Brazilian friends’ on Ukraine stance

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov traveled to the Brazilian capital Monday and expressed gratitude for Brazil’s push for an end to hosilities in Ukraine — even as that same effort has irked both Kyiv and the West. Lula has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine while proposing a club of nations including Brazil and China to mediate peace. Brazil’s foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, told reporters that unilateral sanctions against Russia cause negative impacts for the global economy, particularly developing nations, and that Brazil supports an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Both men will meet with Lula in the afternoon, according to the foreign ministry’s website.

By CARLA BRIDI and KOSTYA MANENKOV Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.