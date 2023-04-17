South Africa ex-President Zuma’s graft trial postponed again

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma has been postponed again as he seeks to have the lead prosecutor removed from the case by claming he is biased. Zuma has already succeeded in getting a new judge to oversee his trial. Zuma is facing multiple counts of corruption as well as racketeering, fraud, tax evasion and money laundering. Some of the charges relate to bribes he is alleged to have taken from French arms manufacturing company Thales to provide political protection for a major arms deal signed by the South African government.

