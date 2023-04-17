Supreme Court to deliver answer in religious mailman’s case
By JESSICA GRESKO
Associated Press
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The Supreme Court this week is hearing the case of a religious mail carrier who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays. The court will consider Gerald Groff’s case on Tuesday. Lower courts have sided with the Post Office. It says Groff’s demand for Sundays off meant extra work for other employees and caused tension. Groff argues employers can too easily reject employees’ requests for religious accommodations. If he wins, that could change. The conservative-dominated Supreme Court has been particularly sympathetic to the concerns of religious plaintiffs in recent years.