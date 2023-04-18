Authorities raid fashion houses in EU antitrust probe

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in several European Union member states have raided fashion houses in an initial move linked to an EU antitrust probe. The EU Commission says it is looking into whether some fashion industry players are involved in cartels and other restrictive business practices. The Commission had already instigated inspections last year and in 2021 but said that Tuesday’s action was unrelated. The Commission has not named the companies or EU member states involved.

