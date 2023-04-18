China reveals new details of Raytheon, Lockheed sanctions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has revealed new details of sanctions it previously announced against two U.S. weapons manufacturers, including a ban on Chinese companies doing business with them. China’s Ministry of Commerce says the sanctions include a ban on all exports and imports by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles & Defense related to China “to prevent Chinese products from being used in their military business.” China announced the sanctions in February, but gave few details then. The restrictions on imports and exports could hurt the two companies. The United States bars most sales of weapons-related technology to China, but some military contractors also have civilian businesses in aerospace and other markets.

