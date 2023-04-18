China’s military chief vows to bolster ties with Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — The Chinese defense chief has vowed to take military cooperation with Moscow to a new level, a statement that reflects increasingly close Russia-China ties amid the fighting in Ukraine. Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu after attending a meeting Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Li said Tuesday that “the armed forces of China and Russia will implement the agreements reached by the heads of state and expand military cooperation, military-technical ties and arms trade.” He added that “we will certainly take them to a new level.” Li’s trip follows last month’s three-day state visit to Moscow by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, reflecting China’s strengthening engagement with Russia.

