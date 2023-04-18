Fatal Hawaii shooting shows dangers of popular cockfights

HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii have vowed to step up illegal gambling enforcement after one of the most serious shootings in state history called attention to the dangers that come with cockfighting. The clandestine fights happen all over Hawaii, usually on large, remote properties shrouded by brush and accessible only by dirt roads, like in Waianae, where the weekend shooting took place. Despite being illegal in Hawaii since 1884, it is especially popular in the islands partly because of a large Filipino population who brought the practice from the Philippines, where it was introduced by Spaniards. In the wake of the deadly shooting, some are now saying cultural claims should not be used to excuse the illegal fights that happen every weekend.

