Following stroke, Lucinda Williams back with book and album

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucinda Williams is emerging with an autobiography and new album less than three years after a serious stroke. The celebrated singer-songwriter still can’t play the guitar and moves slowly, but her voice is unscathed. She’s been performing since last summer. Williams also wrote her first book, “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You.” In the book out this month, Williams traces the origins of her best-known songs and tells of growing up around mental illness. Her mother was molested as a young girl and was in and out of psychiatric institutions as Williams and her two siblings grew up.

