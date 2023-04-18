French publishing manager held in UK for obstructing police

LONDON (AP) — A Paris publisher says one of its managers has been arrested in London after being questioned by police about participating in France’s protests against pension reform. Editions La Fabrique says Ernest Moret was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an investigation Tuesday after being stopped on his way to the London Book Fair. The Metropolitan Police didn’t name Moret but said a 28-year-old man was stopped by officers under a law that allows them to question someone who may be involved in terrorism. The publishers say officers justified questioning Moret by claiming he participated in protests against French President Emmanuel Marcon’s decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

