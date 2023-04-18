Indiana nurse in mask case avoids jail time with plea deal

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana nurse facing a criminal charge for allegedly removing a nursing home resident’s oxygen mask hours before his death from COVID-19 will avoid jail time under a plea bargain. Fifty-four-year-old Connie Sneed pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark Circuit Court to a felony charge of knowingly or intentionally acting as a physician’s assistant without a license. She received a suspended sentence of 540 days. Court records show the charge can be reduced to a misdemeanor if Sneed completes her probation successfully. Sneed originally was charged in 2021 with practicing medicine without a license.

