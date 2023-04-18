J-Hope becomes 2nd BTS member to join South Korean army

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, has entered a South Korean boot camp to start his 18-month compulsory military service. He’s become the group’s second member to join the country’s army. Hybe Corp., the parent company of BTS’ management agency, says the 29-year-old singer entered the camp on Tuesday. In December, BTS member Jin became the band’s first to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription. There was a heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members.

