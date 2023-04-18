Lawsuit: Man’s jail death caused by inadequate medical care

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a man who died in a jail in Atlanta’s suburbs said his death could have been prevented if he had received proper medical attention for an ulcer that caused internal bleeding. Deion Strayhon’s family filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against NaphCare Inc., a private company contracted to provide medical care at the Gwinnett County Jail, as well as several doctors and nurses who treated Strayhon. NaphCare did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment submitted through its website. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, which is not named as a defendant, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

